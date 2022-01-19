Man seriously injured following construction site accident

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach Police are investigating a construction site accident that involved heavy machinery and left one man injured, Wednesday morning.

It happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Panama City Beach Parkway in the median near the Richard Jackson Boulevard intersection.

According to Panama City Beach Police, a 31-year-old man was seriously injured and rushed to a local hospital.

Officials said he had a “crushing injury.”

The construction project is being done by the Florida Department of Transportation. Officials said they were doing a “median modification,” and were working to add an additional southbound turn lane onto Alf Coleman to access Highway 98.