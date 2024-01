PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – In the midst of severe weather, Good Samaritans emerged.

Todd Mueller was trapped in his Grand Lagoon home after the winds tore off his roof and dropped it in the side yard. Neighbor James Livingston was sheltered with his family and after the winds died down, he went outside and heard Mueller trying to escape from his home.

Livingston knocked on Mueller’s door down and brought him into his home.