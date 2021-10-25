Man in serious condition after motorcycle accident in Panama City Beach

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man is in serious condition after a motorcycle accident in Panama City Beach on Monday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol said a 48-year-old man from Arkansas was riding eastbound on a motorcycle on Highway 98, or Panama City Beach Parkway, near the Philips Inlet Bridge.

He reportedly tried to change lanes, but did not notice a pickup truck in the other lane.

Reports said the front of the truck hit the back of the motorcycle, causing the bike to crash.

FHP said the man was seriously injured after the accident, and he was taken to a local hospital.