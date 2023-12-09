PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Lucky Puppy Rescue invited pet owners to bring their best friend out to Suncoast Pets in Panama City Beach to take photos with Santa.

While there were many dogs and cats in attendance, some more exotic animals also turned out including a snake and raccoon.

For 16 years, the non-profit has been dedicated to helping pups in need find a forever home.

However, in October the organization had to stop accepting animals due to the lack of funding.

They used today’s event to help raise money and find their four-legged friends forever homes.

“It’s been a great day because Lucky Puppy, about 50,000 a month to keep things running. So we try and help them as much as we can, I think they have over 200 dogs up there right now just in Bonifay up there at their farm. So it is, said Bay County volunteer Juanita Mott said.

Today’s special guest was Rita a 2-year-old pup who loves walks and tummy rubs.

To donate or adopt click here