PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — For those under the age of 50, the Vietnam War is something they only know through documentaries or history books— and one local veteran who served in Vietnam tries to put a face on war each and every Memorial Day.

Local Vietnam War veteran Jim Leysen served as an infantryman in the United States Army from 1967 until 1969.

It’s a time he will never forget, and he wants others to join him in honoring fallen service members from that era.

“It’s very important to me that we remember those who did not come home,” Leysen said.

Leysen sets up a display every year. He wants visitors to learn more about Memorial Day’s meaning.

The display includes personal military memorabilia from Vietnam, including authentic boots and a helmet from the war.

There are also pictures that Leysen took himself during his service in Vietnam, taken on a Kodiak Instamatic 100.

“The little square Kodak camera and it fit right in your ammo pouch,” Leysen said. “Fit perfectly in there, so just about everybody had one. We took pictures as we went of different things.”

He said the display is for education— and it’s personal.

“It’s something that’s very dear to my heart,” Leysen said. “I lost my very best friend in high school in Vietnam, and I remember him all the time. I think of him all the time.”

Leysen also wrote a story about his time in the Army. He said it was part of his healing process.

“It was hard for me to talk about Vietnam at first and was easier for me to put it down on paper,” he said.

He is thankful for the opportunity to share his story every Memorial Day weekend.

Leysen has set up the memorial since he moved to the Whisper Dunes subdivision nine years ago. He also displayed it at his home in Georgia for many more.

He takes the display down on Memorial Day evening, but it will be back up for the public to see next Memorial Day weekend, starting Saturday, May 27, 2023.