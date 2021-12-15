Local Veterinary office working to find homes for surrendered animals

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–The term “Christmas puppy” and “Christmas kitty” have become well-known to many. These are the pets many purchase only to be returned when they grow up or become too much of a financial burden.

The Animal Care Center in Panama City Beach is primarily a veterinary center for local dogs and cats, but the vet techs have found themselves taking on many animal surrenders. Their goal is to find these dogs and cats their furever homes.



“They’ll adopt puppies or kitties for their kids as Christmas presents and then they won’t realize how big and hyper they are, how much training they need, or how much money they cost,” said vet tech, Lisa Cruz.

Cruz said the need for homes for these animals is growing.

“We adopted about 10 to 15 dogs already and we have 5 left, but we get more every week,” she said.



Cruz recommends you plan ahead when adopting a pet and understand the financial and care commitment needed.

“Think about the financial needs and the preventative measures like heartworm prevention and flea prevention things like that, that can be costly. You should make sure you’re financially sound before adopting,” she said.

The Animal Care Center will have an adoption event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s located at 8501 Front Beach Rd. The event will feature dogs and cats. Dogs are $250 to adopt and cats are $100 to adopt. This adoption fee is in place as all animals that will be adopted are up to date with their vaccine, spayed and neutered if they are old enough, and sent home with heartworm preventing medicines.