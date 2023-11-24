PANAMA CITY BEACH. Fla. (WMBB) — It’s the most financially stressful time of the year for many families.

Schooner’s Last Local Beach Club is lightening that burden with their annual toy drive.

“Today was the kickoff of our toy drive,” said Schooners Chef James Villars. “We’re hoping to have people stop by and give us some unwrapped toys.”

This is the first year Schooners partnered with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office for the drive. All of the toys will go towards Project 25.

“Project 25 is a program that the sheriff’s office started 43 years ago when two deputies went to a home and found a family in need,” said Project 25 Coordinator Becky Johns. “They came back to the office and pooled their money and went and bought toys for this family. It started from that to what it is today.”

Bay District School guidance counselors provide volunteers with names of elementary-aged kids whose families need assistance with gifts. In past years, Project 25 gifted presents to nearly 1,000 kids.

“There shouldn’t be a child left on Christmas morning without something because Miss Becky would be upset,” Johns said.

Schooners also had a Christmas Party Friday night to kick off the holiday season.

“At the end of the evening, when sunset happens, we fire off our sunset cannon and we’ll be doing a celebration down on the beach with free s’mores and hot chocolate. We’ll also have Santa down there,” said Villars.

Toy donations can be dropped off at Schooners before Monday morning. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office will be accepting donations up until Christmas Eve.