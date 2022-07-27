PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — When Firework the sea turtle arrived at Gulf World Marine Institute, he had no name and 11 hooks found in or on his body.

But on Wednesday in Panama City Beach, Firework got his spark back.

“I just saw a turtle get released into the ocean, and it was so cool,” viewer LJ Lawrence said. “It was so fun and cool, and I just loved it.”

A fisherman at M.B. Miller County Pier accidentally caught Firework on June 30.

He had to undergo surgery in order to get rid of all of the old hooks and hook shards lingering in and on his body.

“He was actually our most recent patient and now he is our closest release,” Gulf World Marine Institute Stranding Coordinator Lauren Albrittain said. “A few weeks is a very short time.”

It’s safe to safe the loggerhead sea turtle was ready to roam free.

Several hundred people went to support Firework on his journey back into open waters.

There were times he got his head in the sand, but supporters like the Rowe sisters inspired Firework to keep his chin up.

The sisters are also advocates for all the other sea turtles out there.

“If you do make sure that you if you see something always say something,” Raelyn Rowe said. “Like if you see a turtle coming up on the beach probably say something to make sure it’s ok.”

If you notify the local pier staff, they’re usually prepared to help rescue distressed sea turtles and get them to safety.

You can also call *FWC or #FWC to reach the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.