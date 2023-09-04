PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – As Labor Day signals the end of summer, police departments issued warnings against drunk driving.

In Panama City Beach, police note that the city’s bars and clubs raise a particular concern.

“People drink, people on the beach, they have a good time and then they don’t think about the consequences after the fact. When you see a lot more of this past weekend, we did three arrests for DUI, unfortunately,” said Sergeant James Dinse of the Panama City Beach Police Department.

Penalties include license suspension, excessive fines, and possible jail time.

To curb driving under the influence, the department has teamed up with White’s Wrecking Services to help provide free rides for those incapable of driving.

“We work very closely with Panama City Beach Police and they have started getting the word out that we do free towing. And we’ve done a couple of free tows in the past week during the Labor Day weekend. And we’re really just trying to help everybody out because, I mean, like I said, that could be my family, your family or somebody you honestly get hurt on the road and we just don’t want to see that,” said Zach White, Beach Manager of White’s Wrecking Service.

Even though the service is provided free of charge, authorities still advise those to set plans for a designated driver or use a rideshare app.