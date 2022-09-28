PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — All Things PCB outreach is holding a supply drive for victims of Hurricane Ian. This weekend, they will be driving a 26-foot U-Haul truck down to the Punta Gorda area full of hurricane relief supplies.

The nonprofit was founded after Hurricane Michael.

As you know, many people will be left without the essentials after the Category 4 storm passes through.

The items in the image will be collected on Thursday and Friday. The truck will leave the Panhandle on Saturday.

President Chris Jennings said it’s only right to help the victims of Hurricane Ian after all the support they gave the Panhandle following Hurricane Michael.

“Remember how you felt you know when the storm was coming through and maybe shaking your house, ripping your roof off or whatever, that’s what they are going through right now and you know think back to all the people that came through and helped you in the storm and I would say now it’s our turn to return the favor,” Jennings said.

If you would like to donate to the supply drive you can do so on Thursday and Friday. There will be three drop-off locations for supplies:

Defender Title: 115 Carillon Market Street Suite 210, Panama City Beach Coldwell Realty: 10930 Hutchinson Boulevard, Panama City Beach Think Real Estate: 2810 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Panama City

Monetary donations can be made through the organization’s website.