BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After Tuesday’s storm, mental health experts said they’re seeing patients reporting flashbacks to Hurricane Michael.

Experts at the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida said children have a particularly hard time coping with trauma.

Parents may notice their kids behaving differently during and after traumatic events, which could be a sign of the child subconsciously working through their feelings. They suggest talking to your child.

The lead coalition is also offering to connect parents with mental health professionals.

“The coalition has what they call a warm line where the childcare providers can call and get some resources through the Early Learning Coalition,” Legacy House Therapist Denise Folsom said. “And we do observations in the childcare centers. You know, they have people who come out and say, is this mental health-related? Is it development? So they have a lot of the resources already in place to be able to do those things.”

If you need guidance on the resources available for your child call the LEAD Coalition (850) 747-5400. Or click here for more information on the LEAD Coalition and resources offered.