PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Local organization Keep Panama City Beach Beautiful has a mission every July to raise awareness about keeping the beaches clean, especially after the Fourth of July holiday.

“We focus on the time after July Fourth because one, there are so many people in town and on our beautiful beaches, and then also the firework debris,” Keep PCB Beautiful spokesperson Kim Christian said.

The giant firework displays across Panama City Beach on Independence Day are spectacular to many visitors and locals, but it also leaves a lot of debris.

“If you have seen fireworks go off or any type of big fireworks, they have the cardboard, they have all of the wrappings,” Christian said. “So when the beautiful colors go up, all that debris comes tumbling down, and it has to land somewhere.”

On Sunday, the group hosted a beach cleanup at access five.

“We also want to protect our marine life and our shore birds,” Christian said. “Right now is turtle nesting season, and the mama turtles, when they come up, they come up at night. If you’ve got all of that debris, one, they have to crawl around it or over it, but then also, if they ingest it, it’s deadly.”

The cleanup also honors the late Robbie Atchinson— an avid beach goer with a passion for helping the environment.

“This is where you feel him,” Atchinson’s wife, Mary, said. “This is where he was when he was happy, when he was sick, when he was sad. This was it. So it makes me feel really good that people come out and remember him and how important it was here for him.”

The July cleanup has honored Atchinson since he passed five years ago.

“That makes me feel really good because it’s like he’s leaving a legacy,” Atchinson said. “Here. The place he loved most. It just makes me feel good to see people come out and remember him and remember what he stood for and why this place was so important to him.”

Christian wants the community to know about the group’s passion for keeping the beaches clean year-round.

“We know that people come here for our beautiful beaches, and we know that Panama City Beach has the world’s best beaches, and we want to keep it that way,” she said.