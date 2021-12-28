Local nonprofit working to encourage people to “Go green” for the New Year

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re looking to kick off the new year by giving back to the local community and helping to keep beaches beautiful, you’re in luck! Keep PCB Beautiful will be hosting a beach clean-up at Russell Fields City Pier, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on New Years day.

All clean-up materials will be provided to participants, and you do not have to RSVP to attend.

“After New Years Eve there is a lot of debris on the beach from fireworks and celebrations so we are looking to clean that up and start the new year in a positive way,” said Keep PCB Beautiful spokesperson, Kim Christian.

Back in August, the group had announced their desire to create a coloring book to engage Bay County youth, now the coloring book is completed.

The name of the book is, “Don’t Trash where they Splash,” and the goal is to encourage local children to not litter in an effort to protect marine life, and to teach their friends and family to do the same.

“The hope is that if kids see their parents accidentally litter, they can correct them and educate them that even a little bit of trash could hurt marine life,” Christian said.

The coloring book features original drawings of Bay county kids aged 7 to 11.

“The exciting thing is we left the drawings just as the kids drew them. If they had words misspelled, we left it that way,” said Keep PCB Beautiful President, JoAnn Weatherford.

The books even contain QR codes that educate young children on the flag systems and its importance.

The books are completely free and can be found at the Panama City Beach City Hall, the Visitor’s center and other local businesses.

If you have a business and would like to supply the coloring books to customers, you are encouraged to contact Keep PCB Beautiful by emailing keeppcbbeautiful@gmail.com or by calling 850-541-8465.