PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Nearly two dozen nine to 15-year-olds have been learning all the skills it takes to become a lifeguard.

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Beach Safety officials take charge of all the boys and girls for a week-long ‘Junior Guards’ camp.

Activities include lots of physical work like running, swimming and paddling. They use all of those skills while practicing to rescue each other.

By the time camp is over, they will also have learned what each of the different colored beach flags mean, what to do if there’s an emergency, and how to perform CPR and provide first-aid.

“I really wanted to start saving lives and have fun a lot and swim so I decided to do this,” Jr. Guards Camper Hawk Spivey said.

Spivey is only eight years old, but in about 10 years, he could be up on the beach’s lifeguard stand.

Beach safety officials said some of their students actually do become local lifeguards.

If you’d like to sign your child up for next year’s ‘Junior Guards’ program, call Panama City Beach City Hall or Panama City Beach Fire Rescue and ask for Beach Safety Director Wil Spivey.