PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – After a long morning of assessing damage, local municipal leaders held a news conference at Captain Anderson’s Marina.

“There were certainly some serious injuries and some pretty catastrophic damage in certain areas,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

All agencies reported their findings at the county’s Unified Command Mobile Center.

So far, no deaths or missing persons have been reported. Around 100 residents are displaced.

Sheriff Ford announced a curfew for the Grand Lagoon neighborhood from Hurt St. to St. Andrews State Park. That curfew is until further notice and is from 9 pm to 6 am.