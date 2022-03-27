PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said his agency, along with other local law enforcement departments, seized multiple guns in Panama City Beach on Saturday night.

In a statement on Facebook, Sheriff Ford said his office alone seized over 21 guns from “a lot of very dangerous criminals.”

Sheriff Ford also said one of his Majors “had a gun pointed at his face when he stopped a car, and deputies seized numerous firearms and took dangerous criminals off the street.”

Read the full statement below:

“I am grateful today to be a law enforcement officer in Bay County, and to personally witness the service and sacrifice made by our deputies and officers on behalf of the citizens of Bay County. We were faced with very dangerous circumstances but stood firm in protecting our county. I know people only see the social media videos of the bad acts that are reprehensible, but we had a lot of resources out this weekend that prevented some real violence without any serious use of force. From what I personally observed out there it was astounding that we didn’t have any homicides or mass shootings. One of my Majors had a gun pointed at his face when he stopped a car, and deputies seized numerous firearms and took dangerous criminals off the street. We had every available resource from the sheriffs office and all the police departments with significant help from the state, including the Florida Highway Patrol. The number of guns (over 21 by my office just last night) that we seized from a lot of very dangerous criminals was astounding. One of the successes of the night was the use of technology and intelligence to target the real bad guys. We have a joint venture at the sheriffs office with the police departments called the Bay Real Time Operations Center (BayROC) that was a game changer for us. We did work with agencies in areas that the bad actors were coming from and developed significant intelligence that allowed us to specifically target and disrupt their activities. Based on specific intelligence, We raided a house party that some of the main promoters were present at and arrested individuals with firearms. The owners of the house evicted them from the house. Other new techniques that were effective was closure of front beach and rerouting of traffic in other areas along with voluntary business closings that kept groups moving. Now this caused an absolute traffic nightmare in certain areas, but I do think it worked to prevent serious violence. We also used undercover strike teams to target those with guns. We had a strong presence, including myself, at the Arnold Prom and surrounding areas to keep our kids safe but do need to strongly consider moving proms to late April and early May if they are on the beach. We will not tolerate this in Bay County but can’t stop people from coming. We will need the business community to help with some businesses that are promoting and encouraging things that we as a community have fought, won and moved on from long ago. I do believe that we learned some good lessons as we prepare for any future events and will continue to increase presence and manpower as well as continue to target the criminals through intelligence and enforcement. I was proud to stand beside these men and women and shoulder to shoulder with Chief Talamentez and Chief Smith until the early morning hours. We are blessed to serve in Bay County and will do absolutely everything in our power to keep you and your family safe.”