PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A day after gas prices rose as high as 20 cents, the Beach Week church camp couldn’t have picked a better time to host their annual gas buydown event.

The event offered a 50 cent discount for every gallon at the Express Lane Exxon in west Panama City Beach. The gas pumps were packed with teens ready to fill any car that drove through.

“We’ve got some kids who are holding signs by the road. Some of the kids are pumping. Some are cleaning windows, just trying to be a light and soul,” said Chad Winder, a pastor at Five Bridges Church in PCB

The camp offers beach-themed activities and games, focusing on faith and community.

A small portion of every camper’s fee is pooled together and given to the gas station to offset the discount. The deal was offered from 10 am to 11 am and from 2 pm to 3 pm.

“They’re just so nice because like you’re doing a great thing for them. And they’re just like they had nothing to do just to be nice to you. And just like the smile on their face when you’re done praying and then just like them saying thank you and just doing all the incredible nice things for them,” said camper Elien Reagan.

Campers also took the time to pray with some of the visitors.