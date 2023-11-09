PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach is starting Veteran’s Day weekend with a bang.

Pirates of the White Sands is providing a pirate ship to fill with donations for those who served in the military.

Pirates of the White Sands and American Charlie Grill and Tavern are joining together for a donation drive.

It’s called Load the Boat for Veterans.

“Veteran’s Day is a big holiday for us here,” said American Charlie Grill and Tavern Owner Dave Trepanier.

The goal is to fill a 55-foot pirate ship full of clothes, toiletries, and food for veterans.

“We’re looking for anything as they unwrap gifts that’s the key. You know, unwrapped gifts isn’t going to go to, you know, veterans and their families,” Trepanier said.

The pirate ship is located at the American Charlie Grill and Tavern in Panama City Beach.

This is the second year American Charlie is giving back to veterans. However, this is the first time with the pirate ship.

“We’re using our Savannah Ransom as a drop point. For people in Panama City Beach to drop supplies,” said Pirates of the White Sands Captain Del McRea.

The last day to bring a donation is Dec. 8.

“I want to underscore the fact that selfless service is something to be thought about because, at the end of the day, our lives are not measured by what we got. It’s what we gave,” said U.S. Army Veteran Patrick Conway.

All proceeds will be going to the Homeless Vet Stand Down program and the Sims Nursing Home for Veterans.

For Veteran’s Day weekend, American Charlie will be hosting a charity raffle, musical guests, a pub crawl, and much more.

“It’s not about me, it’s about us, it’s about this country and the world that we live in,” Conway said.

For a look at the full list of events going on this weekend, click here.