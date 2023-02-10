PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands will be making their way to the Panhandle for the 25th annual Thunder Beach Rally in just a few months.

Officials have announced the musical line-up for the event that will be taking place this Spring.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Buck Cherry will be playing. Then, on Thursday, Rob Zombie will be rocking the house.

And last but certainly not least, Lynrd Skynrd will be closing out the three day concert on Friday.

The annual motorcycle rally will be held at Frank Brown Park and other venues across Panama City Beach Wednesday, May 3- May 7.

Click here for more information.