PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As tourist season ramps up Panama City Beach Safety officials are preparing their lifeguards for the water.

On Monday, Panama City Beach Safety began its four-day Lifeguard Training Academy.

Each day is 10 hours of fitness tests, education, and water rescue training.

“Today is mostly about just getting a baseline level of fitness, getting everyone swimming, run times and then we’re going to start going into basic rescue techniques,” Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Safety Division Supervisor Riley Thore said. “So today they’re going to learn how to do conscious and unconscious rescues with different types of equipment, how to recognize drownings.”

And preventing drowning is their number one priority.

“Any drowning death is preventable, and the more lifeguards we have, the more funding we get to be able to put these patrols out and put these guarded beaches out, as well as get public partnerships with condos like Boardwalk to prevent these things from happening and keep our visitors safe so they can keep coming back,” Thore said.

Thore stated there were no drownings at guarded beaches last year, they want to keep it that way.

“Guarded beaches are really good because it gives you the opportunity to stop things before they go wrong and you can prevent drownings rather than make rescues,” Thore said. “If you have guarded beaches with lifeguards and towers, they’re able to constantly monitor that water and just keep things from getting worse before it gets bad.”

During spring break, lifeguards take the stand during the weekends.

On April 1, lifeguards will be there full-time for the start of the summer season.

Thore said they still need about a dozen lifeguards. Seasonal lifeguards start at $17 an hour, and part-time and full-time lifeguards start at $18 an hour.