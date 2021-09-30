Leon County man arrested in high speed chase in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — A Leon County man is in jail after leading local police on a high-speed chase Thursday morning.

Panama City Beach officers spotted James Pradget near Middle Beach Road. Pradget had an outstanding warrant for aggravated battery.

When officers tried to pull him over, Pradget sped up. The chase wound-up off Magnolia Beach Boulevard near the Bay Point Area.

Pradget jumped out of his vehicle and ran into St. Andrews Bay.

By this time Bay County Sheriff’s deputies, wildlife officers and the coast guard had joined the beach police officers.

Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said they found Pradget and arrested him as he was trying to hide in a tall grassy area.

“He’s going to jail right where he needs to be,” Talamantez said. “He will be given his day in court and as of right now we feel the threat has been removed from the community. We feel that the cooperation from law enforcement pays off .”

Along with his previous charges in Leon County, Talamantez said Pradget is now locally facing fleeing and eluding charges and possession of narcotics.