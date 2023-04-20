PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A familiar golf course on Panama City Beach has a new name and a fresh look.

Holiday Golf Course has been renamed to Legacy Golf Club. Officials held a ribbon cutting this past weekend.

The Hilton family chose the name “Legacy” to honor the late Chip Hilton and his favorite golf course.

The club hosted the 13th annual Chip Hilton Celebration of Life charity golf classic, raising $75,000 for the University of Florida College of Medicine and UF Health Shands Hospital.

The money benefits Dr. Ellen Zimmerman’s lab research, which focuses on fighting Crohn’s and other bowel diseases.

Legacy Golf Club will soon add the Chip Hilton Learning Academy to introduce more children to the game of golf.