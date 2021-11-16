Learn to properly install a car seat with PCBPD

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — If you’ve ever tried to install a child car seat, you know it’s tricky. Panama City Beach Police want to help.

They’re holding their first child passenger seat event Thursday, November 18 at Frank Brown Park.

The department’s two certified child passenger safety technician patrol officers will teach you the proper way to install and use a child’s car seat or booster seat.

Officer Shykeya Wimberly said it’s important for parents to thoroughly read the manual included with the seat.

“So it is important information for the entire family to know,” Wimberly said. “Children and their safety is a top priority and every parent wants to do what is best for their child.”

Officers will be installing car seats from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then again from noon to 5 p.m.

Head to the PCB government website for more information on how to sign up.