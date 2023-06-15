PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The song says it’s five o’clock somewhere, but it’s five o’clock all the time at a new retirement community in Panama City Beach.

Latitude Margaritaville Watersound’s town square had its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon. The homebuilders are calling this a little slice of paradise.

Watersound is a Jimmy Buffet-inspired 55 and up community. A place where seniors can sail into their next chapter and try to reason with hurricane season.

The community started selling homes in June of 2021, but the town square was still under construction.

Residents have been waiting for the town square to open so they can enjoy all of the amenities it has to offer. It is a focal point of the community designed to socialize residents and create a relaxing escape.

“This is really what our communities are all about,” Latitude Margaritaville Watersound Director of Sales David Pisano said. “The heartbeat of it is down here at the town square. People couldn’t be more excited to begin enjoying what they really purchased because the lifestyle here, the fabric of the community, and the like-mindedness of neighbors, that’s what has made this whole Latitude brand go crazy viral.”

Latitude Margaritaville Watersound Vice President of Land Development Brian Cale said people aren’t hesitating to buy these homes and escape to the tropical oasis.

“We closed our first homes in November, December of ‘21, but we are now two years later and we had 1300 sales a little better than 1300 sales and 650 closings,” said Cale. Pisano added, “It’s about the experiences and the friendships that are formed. And really, the house is just the ticket to entry.”

Latitude Margaritaville Watersound will have 3,500 homes once the community is fully built. Plans are already being made to expand the community.

For more information on Latitude Margaritaville Watersound, click here.