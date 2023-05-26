PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Breakfast Point Academy had a student send-off today celebrating another successful school year.

Staff and faculty reminisced on the fun times they had this year.

“This was so much fun. We had lots of tears today, but they were happy tears. And we made airplanes on National airplane day. We had a picnic in the classroom. Just it’s been a wonderful year. They’re all going to be missed. It’s wonderful to see them grow up and move on. And we have lots of good memories that we have made this year. I love BPA.” Said Michelle DeAbate a 1st grade teacher at Breakfast Point Academy.

Michelle recommends that students hit the public library during their free time this summer.

“Oh, it’s so much fun to send the kids off in a really fun way and wish everybody a happy summer. They’ve worked really hard all year long. And this is the best way to end it.” Said Jennifer Stripling a K-5 STEAM lab teacher at Breakfast Point Academy.

Panama City Beach Fire Department also joined the festivities, attaching a hose to a fire hydrant they sprayed down the bus windows as the students departed for summer break.

“Fun for us. Fun for the kids. It’s just lighthearted fun.” Said Zac Parker of Panama City Beach Fire Department.

Even though the school year has ended, learning has not.

As the Breakfast Point Academy Principal Clint Whitfield says he hopes the students will come back sharp and ready to learn.

“It was an awesome year with great successes from our students all the way from kindergarten to grade eight. We saw some success on our test scores, in our competitions, in our sports all around here. A great year. Probably the most normal year we’ve had in a long time. And just, you know, enjoy their summer, but get them ready to come back to see us.” said Breakfast Point Academy principal Clint Whitfield.

Not only was it the last day of the school year for students, but also for Bay District Superintendent as well

“I’m proud of the team we’ve put together. I’m proud of what our schools have accomplished. I’m proud of the growth of our community and district. I’m proud of the school choices we have, are proud of the CTE programs, the acceleration programs we have. I’m proud of the accomplishments of the students in so many different areas.” Said Bill Husfelt Bay District Superintendent.

Bill Husfelt’s last official day will be July 31, and in the meantime, he will be gearing up for retirement.

