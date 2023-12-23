PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Before the Knight of Columbus enjoy their holiday they make sure all of those in Bay County both young and old have a feast of their own.

For more than 40 years the Knights of Columbus have come together at the council on aging the prepared meals.

Members start arriving at the Council on Aging in Panama City as early as 5 a.m.

“It’s a lot of fun,” member of Knights of Columbus Mike Tierney said. “We have a lot of joking around early in the morning, you know, cooking and all.”

This year the knights served up 150 meals.

“They’re going out with mashed potatoes and gravy and a medley of vegetables, all kinds of vegetables in there,” Panama City Beach’s Grand Knight Tom Fagan said. “There’s three pickles tons of ham in there and bread and a dessert.”

The Knights of Columbus were founded around the ideals of community service. Members from both the Panama City and Panama City Beach chapters participated in this year’s event.

One of the members is Mike Tierney, who’s been making food for Meals on Wheels for 41 years.

He said helping prepare the meals has become part of his annual holiday tradition.

“Cooking and all making mistakes, cleaning up after ourselves,” Tierney said. “But the super involved gives you a little bit of gives you a reward just doing the work. It’s its own reward.”

With meals packed up and messes cleaned up volunteers from Meals on Wheels were given meals and a list of addresses before they hit the road.

“A lot of times they’re people that are by themselves and they don’t have a lot for themselves,” Fagan said. “They’re underprivileged. So we feel good that they feel good that they’re getting a nice meal at Christmas time.”