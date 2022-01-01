Keep PCB Beautiful hosts annual New Year’s Day beach clean-up event

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Keep Panama City Beach Beautiful hosted their annual New Year’s Day beach clean-up event at the Russell Fields city pier on Saturday.

Organizers said they picked up over 100 pounds of trash from the sand during the duration of the event.

Dozens of people showed up at the event in support of the group’s mission of litter-free beaches.

Keep PCB Beautiful spokesperson Kim Christian said they host this event in an effort to remove debris caused by the fireworks display on New Year’s Eve.

“It’s a great way to start off the year, being a part of the solution and getting out here with the community and picking up litter off the beach,” she said. “After New Year’s Eve, the beautiful firework display goes up, and the debris comes down, so we come out on the first every year to pick up the debris off the beach.”

Christian said the organization hosts events year-round to support their purpose: keeping beaches clean for people and wildlife.

