PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Jumptober Fest is an exciting show put on by Ultimate Air Dogs at Frank Brown Park.

Dogs get to run as fast as they can on a 40-foot runway and launch themselves into a 40-foot pool.

Ultimate Air Dogs has been going on for over 20 years and the team goes all across the country to see which dog can jump the farthest.

The founder of the organization is former Detroit Tigers pitcher Milt Wilcox.

“Now it’s just a sport. It’s a family sport. We want Mom and Dad to come out, bring Grandma and Grandpa out with their dogs, and come out. You meet other people who love their dogs. And, you know, we don’t really care how far they jump. Just do they jump and have fun,” said Wilcox.

Out of 30 different participants, the winner of the event was a Pitbull rescue from Georgia named Bailey.

She won the medal when she jumped nearly 24 feet.

Wilcox says any breed of dog can participate.

The money earned from the event goes to help fund the Bay County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue program.

