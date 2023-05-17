PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL. (WMBB) — Thousands of Jeeps will be on Panama City Beach for the rest of the week.

The 8th annual Florida Jeep Jam started Monday and ends Sunday morning.

Typically drawing in 15-thousand people each year this has become one of Bay County’s most popular events.

Some of the events include a drive-in movie night, a Jeep ‘Show and Shine’ contest, and live music by Velcro Pygmies.

Promoter Mark Forrest said they have built something for those people who like to get a little dirty.

“We also have obstacle courses here on site,” said Forrest. “It’s free to all jeeps that register. They can go as many times as they want to and we custom build it. We make it challenging for the keepers who really want to do a lot of wheeling and off-roading. And we also have a course that’s more friendly to jeepers that aren’t so comfortable with those types of things.”

One of the more popular events is the ‘Turtles Jeep Beach Crawl,’ which is where people get to take their Jeeps down the beach.

Unfortunately, those tickets are sold out, but their other options for Jeep drivers to go off-roading.

“We do have other options of add-ons that they can purchase,” said Forrest. “We still have some excursions that we do off-road. We do off-road excursions off Steel Field Road with the Intercoastal. So it’s a beautiful area to do jeep tours guided by our trail bosses.”

Volunteer David Price says he is just excited about the merchandise and vendors.

“Me personally, I like the vendors because I’m just like everybody else. I want to do the cool things to my jeep and put hop-ups on it and new bumpers, new grills, and stuff,” said Price.

Kids under 12 get in free. Click here if you are interested in registering.