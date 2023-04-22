PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The 24th annual Seabreeze Jazz fest kicked off Thursday evening and continued Saturday afternoon.

The four-day event is hosted by the Seabreeze 106.3FM radio station in Destin.

With 8,000 people from across the United States and 6 countries, it is one of the largest jazz festivals in the US.

This year’s festival features over 35 world-renowned jazz performers including the Jackson 5.

Seabreeze General Manager Mark Carter said each year he sees more people booking vacations around the festival.

“Our festival has really become a destination music festival where people combine a great music show with the beaches, the white sand beaches, all the amenities and attractions of Panama City Beach it’s a perfect combination,” Carter said. “It’s like going on like a cruise without having to lose your luggage or have to board the boat. I mean, everything is just literally, you know, hundreds of yards away shopping the beach is very close.”

The final day of the festival kicks off Sunday at noon and will conclude with a performance by the three-time Grammy Award nominee Kem.

Click here to watch Seabreeze’s live stream of the festival.