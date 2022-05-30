PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida-based restaurant chain has made its way to the Panhandle.

Island Fin Poke opened its doors to customers on Monday during its grand opening.

The restaurant features a unique, build-your-own-poke bowl station and Dole pineapple soft serve.

Franchise owners Kurt and Eve Fadden said they wanted to take on a new adventure together, and chose to open an Island Fin Poke location in the area.

Kurt Fadden said it was a long process to get to Monday’s grand opening.

“I think a lot of it’s just having to do with getting equipment here on time, contracting, permitting, but we got it done,” he said. “It was a very stressful last couple of weeks, but we’re just super excited we’re finally open. We’ve just been very, very blessed and grateful at the amount of people locally that have come in to support us even just today on our first day.”

The restaurant is located in Pier Park North and is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Learn more about Island Fin Poke and its menu.