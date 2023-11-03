PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – This Saturday, marks the 25th year of Triathlon for Ironman Florida on Panama City Beach.

On Friday the Ironman group and the Panama City Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau announced they’ve renewed their partnership for the Ironman Florida race and Gulf Coast Triathlon race that will take place in May. The contract guarantees both races will continue taking place through 2030.

The Ironman is a 2.4-mile swim, followed by a 112-mile bike ride. It’ll finish with a 26.2-mile marathon. It’s a qualifier for the Ironman championships in Hawaii.

Ironman Florida will kick off Saturday at 4:45 a.m. at Russell Fields City Pier and finishes at Pier Park.

For the map of the race, click here.