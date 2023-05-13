PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, around 7:30 a.m. a woman bicyclist from South Carolina was traveling southbound at the intersection of the West Bay Parkway and Highway 79, which was in the route of the IRONMAN triathalon. The lane she was in was closed for the event.

In a news release officials said a vehicle attempted to make a left turn onto Highway 79 from West Bay Parkway. The release added that IRONMAN event observers and other bystanders reportedly blocked the driver’s vision, and the vehicle was directed through the intersection.

At the same time, the bicyclist also moved through the intersection, colliding with the rear of the car.

Minor injuries were reported for the bicyclist, but no injuries for the driver and passenger in the vehicle.