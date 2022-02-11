PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Valentine’s Day is just three days away and if you’ve procrastinated making plans with a significant other, you’re in luck.

Capt. Anderson’s Marina will host a Valentine’s Day cruise that will go through Bay County and Shell Island. The cruise is narrated by the Capt. Anderson’s staff.

“The views are beautiful and you’ll probably get to see lots of dolphins. This tour can be romantic or child-friendly,” said marketing coordinator for Capt. Anderson’s Marina, Chelsea Ray.

The cruise is about an hour and a half long. There will be cruises from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for seniors and military veterans, $22.50 for adults and $15 for kids. Tickets can be purchased by calling 850-234-3435.

The cruise is in a boat that is climate-controlled so no need to worry if it’s chilly outside.

If boating is not your thing, there will also be a Valentine’s Day dance at the new event center at the marina from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be light bites and a cash bar available at the dance.

Tickets for the dance can be purchased here.