PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Phase one of the improvements to North Richard Jackson Boulevard near the Publix shopping center is underway.

On Thursday, Panama City Beach council members awarded the $600,000 project to GAC Contractors.

Señor Frog’s coming to Panama City Beach

Phase one includes adding a second left-turning lane from North Richard Jackson onto Highway 98 East.

Councilman Paul Casto said the goal is to alleviate traffic and make the intersection safer.

“We have had a lot of accidents in that area that’s why we are trying to make it a lot safer and this is just phase one of two phases,” Casto said.

Five arrested for alleged alcohol sales to minors in Panama City Beach

Phase two includes moving the entrance to the Home Depot store further north on Richard Jackson Boulevard and adding a roundabout at the end of the street.

They hope to break ground in the next month.