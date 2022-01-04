How to ‘commit to be fit’ in the new year

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– With days into the new year, many find themselves with resolutions they intended to carry out. One of the most common, is getting back into shape. Research at the University of Scranton reports that 92% of people will fail to complete their New Year’s resolution.

It’s something local Fit Culture trainer Brian Duclos said he sees too often.

“People often give up because they have unrealistic expectations and don’t understand that fitness is a journey that never stops,” he said.

He said as challenging as it may be, people need to cast away their anxieties and commit to taking small steps to see through a lofty goal, while understanding results won’t happen overnight. Duclos recommends setting monthly goals to keep yourself accountable and to track your progress by taking pictures of yourself so in time, you can literally see the results.

“Over four weeks is when you begin to start to see a real change, so even if you have progress photos that you keep to yourself, it can be motivating to see the changes,” he said.

Duclos added that you should also take on the fitness journey with a friend so you can hold each other accountable, and to commit to making time in your day to get a workout in, even if it’s just 20 minutes he said.

Personal training is recommended for those who may be overcoming injuries or are super new to the fitness world. Duclos said the individualized attention and care can be an added benefit to help you if you are struggling.

Here is a sample workout from Brian Duclos to jump start your day.