PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Thanksgiving day is a time to be with family, but not everyone has that luxury.

While people gather to enjoy food and football, Panama City Beach firemen are still on the clock.

“We do have a preset schedule on our shift work schedule, and sometimes it just falls on that calendar where you would have to work a holiday,” Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Captain Jeremy O’Bryan said.

It’s O’Bryan’s first time working a holiday at the fire station. He says it’s hard being away from home on Thanksgiving, but he’s thankful he’s able to spend time with his coworkers.

“It’s always a little difficult to leave your family at home whenever you have to work on the holidays, but here at the beach, it’s a home away from home, and families are always welcome to come visit on the holidays as well.”

Firehouses are generally known for preparing some good food, and Thanksgiving day is no different. O’Bryan was preparing one of his favorite side dishes- his dad’s baked bean recipe and the turkey was seasoned and ready to cook.

“We are very well known for cooking it up in the kitchen,” said O’Bryan. “We’re frying turkey. We have hams made. We’re also doing baked beans and green bean casserole. All the good Thanksgiving fixings is what we’re having today.”

Panama City Fire Rescue said the holidays are a good time to change smoke detector batteries in case there’s a kitchen fire.