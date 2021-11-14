Holly Fair “wrapped” up Sunday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Christmas season is fast approaching here in the Panhandle, and many have started their shopping.

The 32nd annual Holly Fair wrapped up this weekend with what organizers are calling an exceptional turnout.

The Holly Fair is a four-day long upscale vendor event in Panama City Beach.

The event also included champagne brunches, craft workshops, and even Santa Claus.

“Holly Fair is definitely an event that just is the best way to kick off the holiday here in Bay
County,” Holly Fair Chair Rebecca Windham said. “You can definitely feel that everybody is ready to round the corner into the holiday spirit and happy, cheerful, and loving shopping with the merchants and getting their first Christmas shopping done right here at Edgewater Beach Resort.”

Funds raised by the Holly Fair go towards the Junior League of Panama City’s community impact organizations.

