PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As the summer season kicks off this Memorial Day weekend, visitors and locals will plan to head to the beaches.

It can sometimes be a struggle to find parking, but both the City of Panama City Beach and Bay County offer parking for beachgoers.

Bay County-owned parking is free. There are various locations across the unincorporated areas of Panama City Beach.

From West to East:

Street parking on Front Beach Road between Southfields Road and Shasta Street (beach access 92 & 93)

Street parking in Sunnyside on FBR between S Lakeview Drive and Belaire Drive (beach access 85 & 86, with also what appears to be multiple trails)

Various street parking in Laguna Beach on FBR between 12th Street and El Reposa Place (beach access 76 & 77, with also what appears to be multiple trails)

Two parking lots near the intersection of Joan Avenue and Surf Drive behind Ms. Newby’s at 8711 Thomas Drive (beach access 23 & 24)

Parking lot along Choctaw Street (beach access 16)

Rick Seltzer Park at 7419 Thomas Drive

Street parking on Crescent Drive (beach access 12)

Street parking on Luff Street (beach access 11)

Parking lot next to Treasure Island Resort at 5004 Thomas Drive (beach access 3A)

Parking lot in front of Shore Shack Pizza at 4900 Thomas Drive (beach access 2 & 3)

Parking lot behind Patches along Hispaniola Street (beach access 1)

The City of Panama City Beach also offers three paid parking lots for visitors. Using the Passport Parking app, drivers can pay $1 per hour up to six hours, or $6 for 24 hours.

9941 Thomas Drive across Thomas Drive from Ripley’s Believe It or Not (beach access 34)

600 Henley Drive off of Churchwell Drive (beach access 36)

11209 Front Beach Road next to Ocean Towers (beach access 40)

View the maps for county parking and city parking.