PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — In celebration of the Kentucky Derby, Club 360 held its annual Hats and Horses event Saturday evening.

The Panama City-based non-profit seeks to encourage and provide guidance to young women who are entering the workforce.

The event featured a silent auction, games, and of course viewing of the Kentucky Derby.

President of Club 360 Victoria Williams said the event usually raises around $25,000.

“There are three live auction items,” Williams said. “One is a bottle of bourbon. Very nice bourbon. We have a diamond necklace $1900 worth of creative gems. They’ve been very generous in the years past. And then we have a trip for 4 to Tuscany, which is my favorite.”

All the money raised from Hats and Horses goes towards providing college scholarships for graduates.