PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Hundreds of people turned out Wednesday morning to celebrate the release of four sea turtles.

The staff at Gulf World Marine Institute nursed the loggerheads back to health after they were mistakenly caught by fishermen.

“Two of them came from the city pier,” Gulf World Marine Institute Stranding Coordinator Lauren Albrittaain said. “Two of them came from the county pier. They’ve been with us a varying number of days.”

Albrittain said staff at both the piers are trained how to handle turtles that are hooked.

“They’ll get their staff, they’ll get the net over to you,” Albrittaain said. “They’ll also contact us, which is either Gulf World Marine Institute or our friends with PCB Turtle Watch who also help with the rescues. We’ll get the net going. We’ll get rescuers on the way.”

Albrittain said it’s important to contact marine experts immediately when this type of event occurs.

“We know that it might look like they only have one hook, but we can make sure of that,” Albrittaain said. “Every single turtle we’ve had this summer has had more than just the one.”

Gulf World also examines the overall health of the animal before allowing it to be released.

“We do bloodwork, x-rays just in basic body and behavioral check,”Albrittaain said.

Once they’re cleared, they get a big send-off.

“There were over 700 people and two lines made like a little tunnel for the turtles to go down,”

Tennessee visitor Casey Smith said.“They unloaded them out of the back of the trucks. Pretty close to the dunes and toted them down to the water and let them out just a little bit before. And they crawled right in and swam out in the water.”

Smith said he accidentally stumbled upon the release.

“It was a unique experience for sure,” Smith said. “I’m glad I got down here and covered it this morning.”

If you catch a sea turtle or see one in distress, contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at (888) 404- FWCC.