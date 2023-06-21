PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a water rescue that sent one to the hospital and another to jail Wednesday night.

It’s another case of someone going into the Gulf when it was supposed to be closed to swimmers.

This happened a little before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday night on a stretch of beach off Thomas Drive. Deputies responded to a swimmer in distress call near Beach Access #13 on Gulf Drive.

Deputies found a group of people in the water with one of them in serious trouble. When they brought him to shore, he was not conscious.

Deputies performed CRP until paramedics arrived, and repeatedly told another man not to go into the water as they engaged in rescue efforts.

The man did anyway, and deputies arrested him for going into the Gulf under Double Red Flag conditions.

Deputies state the man kept them from fully focusing on the swimmer in distress.

The condition of the swimmer is unknown at this time. One lifeguard was injured during the rescue attempts and he was also hospitalized.

Officials said if you see a distressed swimmer under Double Red Flags, do not go into the water.

Three other people have drowned within the last week while helping to save others who were caught in rip currents.