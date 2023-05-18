PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A couple of local companies are teaming-up to say thank you to all the unsung community members by giving them free Gulf Coast Jam tickets.

For the last two years, PCB Entertainment along with Royal American Companies and People’s First Insurance, has been giving away 2,000 Gulf Coast Jam tickets to what they call hometown heroes.

“People’s First Insurance and the Royal American Companies are just extremely honored and pleased to be joining with gulf coast Jam for the second year in a row now to sponsor the Thursday night event and this is the night for locals,” People’s First Insurance President Kristian Chapman said.

Company officials gave away 400 tickets to Ascension Sacred Heart Bay employees on Thursday.

“It’s not cheap to get a ticket to Gulf Coast Jam and the Chapman’s out of the goodness of their heart have created this event and every year we’ve given away literally 2000 tickets and right now after the event’s been sold out since November of last year, I would say these are probably the hottest tickets in the region,” Gulf Coast Jam Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady said.

Last year, the hospital staff was ecstatic to receive tickets.

“It was almost like Christmas in May, quite frankly and our administrative slate kind of became a box office of sorts and there was so much excitement and just energy around this,” Ascension Sacred Heart Bay President Robin Godwin said.

Chapman said it is important to give back to frontline workers.

“Health care is such a vital part of our community and the hospital is so important to the community that we just want to give back and let these folks come out and enjoy a great concert,” Chapman said.

Ascension Sacred Heart president Robin Godwin said her staff earned the recognition.

“The work that they do and the commitment that they have is selfless and taking care of patients at their most difficult circumstances of life is not easy,” Godwin said.

Lovelady said Thursday will be an exciting night.

“90% of the shows that I put on, which is a several, I don’t even go out and watch the show Thursday night has Hardy, who is probably, I would say, the hottest country act in the business so I will tell you, the one artist I will be watching is Hardy, and he will blow your mind,” Lovelady said.

Breland and Dylan Marlowe will join Hardy on that Thursday. The Chapmans and Lovelady presented tickets to Bay District School employees Wednesday and plan to give out 400 tickets at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.