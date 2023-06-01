PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Thursday turned out to be a beautiful day, with the rain holding off just in time for the kick-off of Gulf Coast Jam!

Thursday was day one of the 4 day event at Frank Brown Park.

Hardy, known for his song “Wait in the Truck” is headlining Thursday night. Also taking the stage, Breland, Dyland Marlow, Them Dirty Roses, and Jonboy Storey.

This is the second year the festivities have started on a Thursday.

Friday night Miranda Lambert will be the headliner, hitting the stage at 10:15 P.M.

Saturday night is headliner Kenny Chesney and on Sunday it’s Kane Brown.

We were able to stop of few concertgoers to see how they feel about this year’s event.

“We’re here to see Morgan Walling, but he’s got a sore throat, so,” joked Tom from Illinois. His friend Chase rebutting, “Vocal cord damage. Yeah, but my perspective on that is we’ll have a lot more opportunity to see Morgan in the future. Kenny Chesney? Not that much.”

Bree from Oklahoma shared the sentiment about missing Morgan Wallen, “It was Morgan Wallen. Not it’s Kenny Chesney, 1000%” and her friend Kayla told us “I love some Dillon Scott, too.”

Right before Hardy took the stage Friday night, producers Rendy Lovelady and Mark Sheldon took to the stage to announce that Morgan Wallen has been confirmed as Sunday’s headliner for Gulf Coast Jam in 2024.

Wallen was unable to attend this year’s event because of a vocal chord health issue.