Gulf Coast Jam Executive Producer says postponing will be ‘devastating’ but necessary

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — It’s official – the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam will not happen on Labor Day weekend this year.

Producers announced Tuesday they’re postponing until next year, after Panama City Beach officials denied them an event permit, due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers.

Gulf Coast Jam Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady said he doesn’t like the decision to cancel the mega event, but he agrees it had to be done.

“When it comes down to the safety of the community, the safety of the panhandle, like it or not this is the right thing to do,” Lovelady said.

Lovelady said the concert was on its way to be their biggest event ever, but the increasing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is concerning.

“They’re saying things like 200 cases a day,” he said. “I don’t want to bring in 30,000 people to that.”

Lovelady said this will be a devastating loss for him and his partners – one being Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon.

They’ll have to repay the artists, people who ask for refunds, and sponsors who pull out.

He said there is no insurance and canceling the event will mean a huge financial loss.

“So the reality is, it does not exist. So, anyone telling you there is insurance that can be claimed is bold-face lying,” Lovelady said. “There is no insurance. This is a complete loss.”

Lovelady said most of the headliners for the September event will now play at the rescheduled show June 3-5. Concertgoers can roll over their tickets as well.

Overall, he said the safety of Bay County and those who come to visit is more important than anything

“I don’t like it at all but I support my community and I stand by my city government,” Lovelady said. “We are going to do it, we are going to reschedule.”

The June concert will be the event’s 10th anniversary. Lovelady said it will be huge, and at a time when it is safe.