PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Friday, promotors released the full lineup for the 2024 Gulf Coast Jam.

The show previously announced its four headliners, Morgan Wallen, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, and Parker McCollum.

They’ll be joined by Billy Currington, Russell Dickerson, Heartland, Nate Smith, and Flatland Calvary.

The 11th annual Gulf Coast Jam is set for May 30-June 2 at Frank Brown Park.

This year’s show was the biggest to date, but Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady said next year’s will be bigger

“We’re excited it’s going to be big,” Lovelady said. “Morgan is bigger than ever. Jelly Roll’s bigger than ever. It’s just a lineup that’s second to none. I mean, we’ve actually been called in the top five country events in the country now.”

If you want to go to the show next summer, you better hurry. Lovelady said there are only about 800 tickets left.

Click here to purchase your tickets.