Country singer Kane Brown poses in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 4, 2022, to promote his new album, “Different Man.” (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Kane Brown will be one of the headliners for the Gulf Coast Jam music festival in Panama City Beach next year.

Executive Director Rendy Lovelady said Brown played Gulf Coast Jam in 2017, and it’s incredible to see how his career has exploded over the last five years.

Lovelady already announced Miranda Lambert, Hardy, and Morgan Wallen as headliners for the festival.

The event is set for June 1 through June 4 at Frank Brown Park. The full lineup will be announced on November 18th.

Many ticket packages are already sold out, and prices for the remaining passes will increase on November 11th.