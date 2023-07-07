PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Gulf Coast Jam organizers announced another headliner for the 2024 festival. Jelly Roll will join Morgan Wallen as a headliner for the 12th annual event.

Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady said they are very excited to have Jelly Roll as one of their headliners next year.

“Jelly Roll is absolutely exploding, and he was one of the top artists our Jammers kept raving about when we started putting our lineup together,” Lovelady said in a news release.

The 2024 event features four days of live music from Thursday, May 30 through Sunday, July 2.

Jelly Roll is set to headline the second day, Friday, May 31st.

Event organizers said additional headliners and the full lineup will be released in the coming weeks.