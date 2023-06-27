PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center continues to expand.

The treatment center has 25 locations from Marianna to Pensacola, and a grand opening was held for the newest location on Panama City Beach Parkway Tuesday afternoon.

This new center will not only get help to abused children faster but also facilitate law enforcement to investigate the abuse case.

“When these kids are hurt out here, it just gets them the help quicker, gets answers quicker, gets evidence quicker and helps put the bad people away quicker,” said Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center board member Bubba McCants.

The CAC’s mission is to protect children from dangers that are closer than you think.

“The most heinous crimes you can imagine that happen to children, happen in our own backyard,” said McCants. “It’s sad to think that we have these beautiful beaches, but these children are a target and people come from out of town and they target children and they want to do bad things to them.”

The Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center has a variety of services and professionals in order to meet every child’s needs.

“We can provide forensic interviews, medical examinations, we can do therapy, and we also can provide victim advocacy,” said Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director Lori Allen. “Everything is done here in one location. We actually have a co-located law enforcement officer, an investigator that’s dedicated to our special victims’ crime from the Panama City Beach Police Department. We are so thankful for that partnership.”

The CAC receives funding from the state as well as donations. For more information on the CAC, click here.