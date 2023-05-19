PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A Lynn Haven man had an up-close encounter with the deep this week.

Garrett Rudd captured video of a great white shark. Rudd said he, his wife, and friend were about eight miles out from Panama City Beach in his boat fishing when they got a visit from the shark.

He said they were shocked when they realized what it was.

“We had followed the tagged ones online but I got close enough to this one to see it was not tagged,” he said. “We are local and on the water all the time and have never seen anything that large. It was a really incredible experience.”